Photo 2626
The Outlier
There's always one....These ibises have been foraging on our grass every day. This morning they took little walk to the edge of the lagoon and rested there for a while.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
birds
,
water birds
,
ibises
,
white ibises
