The Forager by falcon11
Photo 2627

The Forager

This is one of two Sandhill Cranes who were taking advantage of the last bit of sunlight to find something to snack on in the grass.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

amyK ace
Great close up and light
November 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Delightful portrait
November 22nd, 2024  
