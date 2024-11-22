Previous
On Alert by falcon11
On Alert

This Tricolored Heron was looking for a snack in the shallows, but came up empty.
22nd November 2024

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Corinne C ace
Fabulous. This is a big bird!
November 22nd, 2024  
