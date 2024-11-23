Previous
Sunlit Egret by falcon11
Photo 2629

Sunlit Egret

Filling in today. I did not pick up my camera, but I did pick up a nice bag of shells on the beach. We are getting up super early tomorrow to go back to this birding location.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
720% complete

