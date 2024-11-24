Sign up
Photo 2630
Breakfast Buddies
We got up and out early to see the birds at sunrise today. This pair of Sandhill Cranes was not bothered by nearby humans, so I was able to get some good shots from the boardwalk.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
marsh
,
florida
,
cranes
,
water birds
,
sarasota
,
sandhill cranes
,
the celery fields
