Previous
Photo 2632
Little Blue On the Hunt
We are taking advantage of our proximity to The Celery Fields wetlands while we are here in Florida, so you will see a lot of bird posts.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th November 2024 1:23pm
Tags
bird
,
marsh
,
heron
,
wetland
,
waterbird
,
little blue heron
,
the celery fields
