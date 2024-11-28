Previous
Happy Thanksgiving by falcon11
Photo 2634

Happy Thanksgiving

This was a pre-sunrise shot at The Celery Fields boardwalk earlier this week. Best wishes to all of my American friends for a good holiday. I am grateful for all of my 375 friends, especially those whom I have known for 10+ years!!
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
721% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautiful greeting card Allison, Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact