Previous
Photo 2634
Happy Thanksgiving
This was a pre-sunrise shot at The Celery Fields boardwalk earlier this week. Best wishes to all of my American friends for a good holiday. I am grateful for all of my 375 friends, especially those whom I have known for 10+ years!!
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
egret
,
florida
,
bird in flight
,
great white egret
,
the celery fields
Diana
ace
A beautiful greeting card Allison, Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
November 28th, 2024
