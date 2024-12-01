Sign up
Photo 2637
Surviving
There were a few pelicans on the beat up pier, which was stripped to its cement pylons during the recent hurricanes.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
1
Main Album
ILCE-6600
1st December 2024 9:43am
bird
,
beach
,
pier
,
pelican
,
florida
,
gulf of mexico
,
anna maria island
,
coquina beach
