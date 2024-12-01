Previous
Surviving by falcon11
Photo 2637

Surviving

There were a few pelicans on the beat up pier, which was stripped to its cement pylons during the recent hurricanes.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
722% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact