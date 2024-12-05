Sign up
Previous
Photo 2641
Wood Stork Fishing
There were a lot of birds at The Celery Fields boardwalk and berm trails this morning. I came cross a swale full of water birds. This is one of my favorite shots of the day.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3145
photos
73
followers
19
following
723% complete
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
504
2640
2641
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
5th December 2024 8:29am
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
florida
,
water bird
,
wood stork
,
sarasota
,
the celery fields
