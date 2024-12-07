Previous
Gotcha! by falcon11
Photo 2643

Gotcha!

This wood stork was successful fishing in the swale at The Celery Fields. It had to defend its catch from a few other birds who wanted a taste.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
724% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact