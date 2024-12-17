Previous
Next
Frosty Morning - Monochrome by falcon11
Photo 2653

Frosty Morning - Monochrome

It was unseasonably warm yesterday, but the frost moved in overnight. I took advantage of the sunny morning to shoot some leaves in the yard. A color version here: https://365project.org/falcon11/365/2024-12-18
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact