Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2653
Frosty Morning - Monochrome
It was unseasonably warm yesterday, but the frost moved in overnight. I took advantage of the sunny morning to shoot some leaves in the yard. A color version here:
https://365project.org/falcon11/365/2024-12-18
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3158
photos
73
followers
19
following
727% complete
View this month »
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
18th December 2024 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
leaves
,
hydrangea
,
frost
,
monochrome
,
b+w
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close