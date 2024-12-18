Previous
Frosty Morning - Color by falcon11
Photo 2654

Frosty Morning - Color

It was unseasonably warm yesterday, but the frost moved in overnight. I took advantage of the sunny morning to shoot some leaves in the yard. A monochrome version in yesterday's post: https://365project.org/falcon11/365/2024-12-17
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

@falcon11
