Previous
Photo 2655
Winter Reeds
...along the river where we took our walk yesterday in East River Preserve.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
0
0
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3159
photos
73
followers
19
following
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
18th December 2024 1:55pm
reflection
,
branches
,
river
,
landscape
,
connecticut
,
reeds
,
grasses
,
guilford
,
east river preserve
