Previous
Crystals on a Curve by falcon11
Photo 2661

Crystals on a Curve

Even though it was in the 50s today, there was a lot of ice left to photograph on the pond.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact