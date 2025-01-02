Previous
Sunrise by falcon11
Photo 2662

Sunrise

...from my bedroom window this morning. I got up at just the right time to see this beautiful sky. Happy New Year to all of my 365 friends and followers.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
729% complete

