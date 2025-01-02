Sign up
Photo 2662
Sunrise
...from my bedroom window this morning. I got up at just the right time to see this beautiful sky. Happy New Year to all of my 365 friends and followers.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3166
photos
73
followers
19
following
729% complete
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
2nd January 2025 7:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
silhouettes
