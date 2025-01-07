Previous
Frozen by falcon11
Photo 2664

Frozen

Although I did not take this photo today it represents the 20 degree windchill today. Brr....The birds are busy, and it is way too windy and cold to get out and shoot.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
729% complete

