Photo 2665
Winter Light
The pond is iced over except for the inlet and the outlet. It is still pretty in any season, although it was very cold for my visit today.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3169
photos
73
followers
19
following
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
8th January 2025 2:10pm
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
landscape
,
pond
,
frozen
,
killingworth
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
January 8th, 2025
