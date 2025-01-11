Sign up
Photo 2667
Flying High
One of the Herring Gulls from yesterday's feeding frenzy at the docks.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
10th January 2025 2:23pm
Tags
bird
,
gull
,
bif
,
herring gull
