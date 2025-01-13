Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2669
Lagon Reflections
Filling another hole with this shot of the water patterns on our condo's canal from December.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3174
photos
74
followers
19
following
731% complete
View this month »
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd December 2024 7:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
abstract
,
modern art
,
water patterns
Jane Pittenger
ace
Gold and blue and circles and swirls…what could be better?
January 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close