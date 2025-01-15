Sign up
Photo 2671
Garden Club Program
Here is page two of my Flower Photography program, that I put on for our local garden club today. It went well, and we even did some hands on cell phone lessons, which was a lot of fun.
Peter Dulis
ace
Wonderful example
January 15th, 2025
