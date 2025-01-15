Garden Club Program

Previous
Here is page two of my Flower Photography program, that I put on for our local garden club today. It went well, and we even did some hands on cell phone lessons, which was a lot of fun.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Wonderful example
January 15th, 2025  
