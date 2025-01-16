Sign up
Previous
Photo 2672
Heron on the Move
Filling in today with one of the bird shots from the Celery Fields in December.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
1
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3176
photos
74
followers
19
following
732% complete
View this month »
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
5th December 2024 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
heron
,
florida
,
great blue heron
,
water bird
,
the celery fields
Peter Dulis
ace
Beautiful
January 16th, 2025
