Previous
Paperwhites by falcon11
Photo 2673

Paperwhites

I plant these every December to add little light and fragrance to the kitchen.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
732% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact