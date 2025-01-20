Sign up
Previous
Photo 2675
After the Storm
Here is a quick shot of my back yard this morning after the snow in the night.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3179
photos
75
followers
19
following
732% complete
View this month »
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th January 2025 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
landscape
,
sunstar
Call me Joe
ace
👍❤️
January 20th, 2025
