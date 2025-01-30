Previous
Next
Warming Up by falcon11
Photo 2679

Warming Up

Filling in a hole with another shot of the White Ibis on Beer Can Island. It was warming up its beak after foraging in the cold waters.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
734% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact