Lift-Off by falcon11
Photo 2680

Lift-Off

This flock of mostly willets lifted off right before sunset after feeding on the shore.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
