Photo 2683
Look What I Found
The Osprey on the right flew in with some nesting material while I was walking the condo loop. Don't forget to look up!
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd February 2025 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
pine
,
birds
,
florida
,
osprey
,
nesting
