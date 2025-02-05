Previous
Juvenile White Ibis by falcon11
Photo 2684

Juvenile White Ibis

Another bird at The Celery Fields wetland area. There was an adult nearby, keeping an eye out while they were feeding.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Jane Pittenger ace
What a beautiful distribution of black and white
February 7th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I love the light on the ripples! Nice catch.
February 7th, 2025  
