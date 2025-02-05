Sign up
Photo 2684
Juvenile White Ibis
Another bird at The Celery Fields wetland area. There was an adult nearby, keeping an eye out while they were feeding.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
6th February 2025 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
juvenile
,
wetland
,
white ibis
,
the celery fields
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a beautiful distribution of black and white
February 7th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
I love the light on the ripples! Nice catch.
February 7th, 2025
