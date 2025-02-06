Previous
Great Blue Heron in the Shallows by falcon11
Photo 2684

Great Blue Heron in the Shallows

We made our first trip to The Celery Fields wetlands area today, and it did not disappoint. There were all kinds of water birds feeding and preening.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
