Photo 2693
Friendship Plant
Filling in on this windy day with a shot from The Selby conservatory. This plant is native to Central and South America, and is an easy-care house plant.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3198
photos
76
followers
19
following
737% complete
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
10th February 2025 10:06am
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaves
,
botanical
,
friendship plant
,
the selby
,
pilea involucrata urb.
