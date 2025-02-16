Previous
A Subtle Sunset by falcon11
A Subtle Sunset

We ran down to the beach to see if there was any afterglow yesterday, but didn't stay long. Red tide was in the air, and there were dead fish on the beach. Still it was a pretty scene.
