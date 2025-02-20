Previous
Posing Nicely by falcon11
Photo 2700

Posing Nicely

This little grey squirrel was one of two frolicking in the trees at the wetland area. It looked right at me, posed, and quickly disappeared after I clicked the shutter. Thanks, little guy!
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
739% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact