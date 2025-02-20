Sign up
Photo 2700
Posing Nicely
This little grey squirrel was one of two frolicking in the trees at the wetland area. It looked right at me, posed, and quickly disappeared after I clicked the shutter. Thanks, little guy!
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
17th February 2025 7:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
cute
,
animal
,
florida
,
grey squirrel
