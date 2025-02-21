Previous
Pileated Woodpecker by falcon11
Photo 2701

Pileated Woodpecker

I patiently followed this woodpecker until he landed on a high branch, and I could get off a few shots. This is only the third or fourth one I have seen in my lifetime, so it was nice surprise.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

