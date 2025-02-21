Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2701
Pileated Woodpecker
I patiently followed this woodpecker until he landed on a high branch, and I could get off a few shots. This is only the third or fourth one I have seen in my lifetime, so it was nice surprise.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3207
photos
76
followers
19
following
740% complete
View this month »
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
Latest from all albums
2695
2696
506
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th February 2025 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
woodpecker
,
longboat key
,
pileated woodpecker
,
durante park
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close