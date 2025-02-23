Previous
Willet in the Surf by falcon11
Willet in the Surf

Filling in for our travel day with this image taken one night pre-sunset earlier this month.
23rd February 2025

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of these wonderful foreground details.
February 23rd, 2025  
