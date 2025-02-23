Sign up
Previous
Photo 2702
Willet in the Surf
Filling in for our travel day with this image taken one night pre-sunset earlier this month.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
bird
,
beach
,
waves
,
surf
,
florida
,
longboat key
,
shore bird
,
willet
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of these wonderful foreground details.
February 23rd, 2025
