Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2704
Triplets
Filling in today with another photo of the Nanday Parakeets from The Celery Fields.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3210
photos
76
followers
19
following
740% complete
View this month »
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
17th February 2025 8:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
parakeets
,
nanday parakeets
,
the celery fields
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these gorgeous looking birds.
February 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close