Previous
Photo 2708
Growth In Hand
Sharing a photo from the George Harrison exhibit at The Selby Botanical Gardens last month.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
1
1
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2708
hand
plants
exhibit
bromeliads
the selby
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome
March 1st, 2025
