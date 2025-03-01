Sign up
Previous
Photo 2709
Hanging with the Birds
This all black squirrel has taken up residence in our yard at the moment. They aren't common-- most are grey and white, but we have had one in our neighborhood off and on for the last 30 years.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
1
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3215
photos
76
followers
19
following
742% complete
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
1st March 2025 12:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
backyard
,
mammal
,
stump
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely capture!
March 1st, 2025
