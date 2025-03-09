Previous
Paddling Along... by falcon11
Photo 2713

Paddling Along...

This pair of mallards attempted evasion from my camera, but I had a long lens on today.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
743% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact