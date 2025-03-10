Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2714
Frozen Puddle
The sun is shining brightly today, so this puddle mirror may be gone today. Spring is on the way!
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3220
photos
76
followers
19
following
743% complete
View this month »
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th March 2025 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
reflection
,
trees
,
puddle
,
frozen
L. H.
ace
Love it. Haven’t been able to catch one of these myself yet.
March 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close