Previous
Photo 2716
First Snowdrops
These beauties were poking up through the leaves at my mother's today.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
3
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3222
photos
76
followers
19
following
744% complete
View this month »
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
14th March 2025 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
spring
,
bulbs
,
snowdrops
*lynn
ace
Such a welcome sight! They look so delicate.
March 14th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
So dainty
March 15th, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
These are lovely!
March 15th, 2025
