Previous
Photo 2719
Frilly Florals
I picked out these pansies to fill some empty pots at home. A trip to the garden center was the perfect activity to distract me from turning 70 today.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
botanical
,
nursery
,
pansies
,
garden center
