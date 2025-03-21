Sign up
Previous
Photo 2722
Water Lilies in Monochrome
Working on collecting images for a camera club digital competition and two local gallery shows. This one is going in the digital competition.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3228
photos
76
followers
19
following
745% complete
View this month »
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
10th August 2024 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
flowers
,
pond
,
monochrome
,
water lilies
,
lily pads
