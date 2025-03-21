Previous
Water Lilies in Monochrome by falcon11
Photo 2722

Water Lilies in Monochrome

Working on collecting images for a camera club digital competition and two local gallery shows. This one is going in the digital competition.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
