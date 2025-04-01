Sign up
Photo 2728
Turtlebathing
There were three good sized turtles on the logs at Supply Pond today. One got spooked, and the other was behind some briars, but I managed to get a shot of this one.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
log
,
turtle
,
reptile
,
pond
,
painted turtle
,
supply pond
