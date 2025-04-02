Previous
You Found My Stash? by falcon11
You Found My Stash?

This chipmunk actually uses the drain pipe as its tunnel to get from the bird feeder in the backyard to its home in the front yard.
Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-priceless
April 2nd, 2025  
