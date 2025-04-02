Sign up
Photo 2729
You Found My Stash?
This chipmunk actually uses the drain pipe as its tunnel to get from the bird feeder in the backyard to its home in the front yard.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
2nd April 2025 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
daffodils
,
cute
,
rodent
,
chipmunk
,
critter
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL-priceless
April 2nd, 2025
