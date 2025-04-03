Previous
Please, M'aam, May I Have Some More? by falcon11
Please, M'aam, May I Have Some More?

I treat the squirrels now and then to some peanuts, so they stay off the feeders, and out of my vegetable box.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
mittens (Marilyn)
So cute.
So cute.
April 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
How adorable this is, what a beautiful shot and title.
April 3rd, 2025  
