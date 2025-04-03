Sign up
Previous
Photo 2730
Please, M'aam, May I Have Some More?
I treat the squirrels now and then to some peanuts, so they stay off the feeders, and out of my vegetable box.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3236
photos
76
followers
19
following
747% complete
View this month »
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
2nd April 2025 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
cute
,
backyard
,
mammal
,
critter
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
April 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
How adorable this is, what a beautiful shot and title.
April 3rd, 2025
