On the Hunt by falcon11
Photo 2734

On the Hunt

Birds are always fishing, and this Tri-colored Heron was looking for some breakfast just after sunrise.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
