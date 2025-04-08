Previous
Swallow-tailed Kite by falcon11
Photo 2735

Swallow-tailed Kite

We found a new preserve and some new birds. This is my first time seeing a Swallow-tailed Kite. There was a pair of them overhead for just a few seconds, and luckily, I had my camera ready.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great catch! Are you back in Florida?
April 8th, 2025  
