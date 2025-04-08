Sign up
Photo 2735
Swallow-tailed Kite
We found a new preserve and some new birds. This is my first time seeing a Swallow-tailed Kite. There was a pair of them overhead for just a few seconds, and luckily, I had my camera ready.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
6th April 2025 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
florida
,
kite
,
raptor
,
bird of prey
,
swallow-tailed kite
,
red bug slough
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great catch! Are you back in Florida?
April 8th, 2025
