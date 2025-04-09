Previous
Slip Slidin' Away by falcon11
Slip Slidin' Away

We are back home in CT, but I will post a few more Florida nature shots this week. This is one of many Pond Sliders we saw in the Red Bug Slough on Sunday.
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
