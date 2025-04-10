Previous
Sing to Me Sweetly by falcon11
Photo 2737

Sing to Me Sweetly

I enjoyed watching this pair of Boat-tailed Grackles preening and tweeting. It went on for quite some time, and the one at the rear, which I assume is the male, really puffed out its chest.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Rick ace
Awesome capture.
April 12th, 2025  
