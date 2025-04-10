Sign up
Photo 2737
Sing to Me Sweetly
I enjoyed watching this pair of Boat-tailed Grackles preening and tweeting. It went on for quite some time, and the one at the rear, which I assume is the male, really puffed out its chest.
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2738
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
6th April 2025 7:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
singing
,
florida
,
mating
,
grackles
,
sarasota
,
the celery fields
,
boat-tailed grackles
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
April 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
