Photo 2739
I See You There...
This Anhinga was giving me the evil eye as we passed by her at Red Bug Slough. Perhaps she was guarding a nest, or we just interrupted her preening.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
nature
bird
florida
anhinga
sarasota
waterbird
red bug slough
Steve Jacob
ace
Nice setting
April 12th, 2025
