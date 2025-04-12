Previous
I See You There... by falcon11
I See You There...

This Anhinga was giving me the evil eye as we passed by her at Red Bug Slough. Perhaps she was guarding a nest, or we just interrupted her preening.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Photo Details

Steve Jacob ace
Nice setting
April 12th, 2025  
