Swamphen Feeding by falcon11
Photo 2740

Swamphen Feeding

We watched this Swamphen for a while. It seemed it was caught in the grasses, but it nibbled its way free. Maybe that is just the way they eat - digging down for the tender parts?
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Allison Maltese

