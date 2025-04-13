Sign up
Previous
Photo 2740
Swamphen Feeding
We watched this Swamphen for a while. It seemed it was caught in the grasses, but it nibbled its way free. Maybe that is just the way they eat - digging down for the tender parts?
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
bird
,
marsh
,
florida
,
wetland
,
sarasota
,
waterbird
,
swamphen
,
the celery fields
